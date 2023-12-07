Exposition: Director Roxanne Wellington and Student Actor Abby Naden Talk About Production of 'The Importance of Being Earnest'

The Importance of Being Earnest, is written by Oscar Wilde, which was first performed in 1895. SEMO's River Campus Holland College of Arts and Media students offer their production of the play in the Rust Flexible Theater on December 6th - 10th.

One of the funniest satires ever written, Oscar Wilde's classic comedy is a hilarious case of deception and disguise that follows bachelors John "Jack" Worthing and Algernon "Algy" Moncrieff as they attempt to escape their boring lives through the elusive "Ernest". Will both gentlemen be able to keep their stories straight long enough to win the hearts of the women they love?

In this episode of 'Exposition', learn more about what went into preparing for this period-piece play, with the director Roxanne Wellington, and her student Abby Naden, who plays the character 'Governess Miss Prism'.

