© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Director Roxanne Wellington and Student Actor Abby Naden Talk About Production of 'The Importance of Being Earnest'

By Ashton Randolph
Published December 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Student actor Abby Naden and Director Roxanne Wellington stop by the KRCU Public Radio studios to talk about the SEMO River Campus production of 'The Importance of Being Earnest', which runs from Dec. 6th to Dec. 10th.
KRCU/Ashton Randolph
Student actor Abby Naden and Director Roxanne Wellington stop by the KRCU Public Radio studios to talk about the SEMO River Campus production of 'The Importance of Being Earnest', which runs from Dec. 6th to Dec. 10th.

The Importance of Being Earnest, is written by Oscar Wilde, which was first performed in 1895. SEMO's River Campus Holland College of Arts and Media students offer their production of the play in the Rust Flexible Theater on December 6th - 10th.

One of the funniest satires ever written, Oscar Wilde's classic comedy is a hilarious case of deception and disguise that follows bachelors John "Jack" Worthing and Algernon "Algy" Moncrieff as they attempt to escape their boring lives through the elusive "Ernest". Will both gentlemen be able to keep their stories straight long enough to win the hearts of the women they love?

In this episode of 'Exposition', learn more about what went into preparing for this period-piece play, with the director Roxanne Wellington, and her student Abby Naden, who plays the character 'Governess Miss Prism'.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph
Latest Episodes