Exposition: Dr. Sara Edgerton Talks About Upcoming 2023 “Symphony Sampler” Concert

On this episode of 'Exposition', Dr. Sara Edgerton, the conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony shared information about the upcoming 2023 season at the River Campus.

As the SEMO River Campus showcases its upcoming 2023 concert season with the familiar "Symphony Sampler" series, this year will look, and sound a little different.

The Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra will present its annual concert on Sunday, Sept.17, at 3 p.m., in the Atrium of the Cultural Arts Center on the River Campus of Southeast Missouri State University, a slightly different location than in years past.

This concert promises to provide an 'informative introduction to the 2023—2024 symphony season', and will feature different sections of the orchestra in a series of short chamber music pieces.

Among the student groups performing, are the Southeast Horn Choir, an upper strings ensemble, a flute trio, a solo and a duet for cello, a percussion ensemble, and similar small chamber ensembles. This will be an open opportunity for the public audience to hear some of the key musicians in the Southeast Missouri Symphony performing in small ensembles, in the relaxed atmosphere of the Atrium. There will also be drawings for free tickets to the upcoming symphony concerts.

The event falls during SEMO's Family Weekend and Dr. Edgerton invites families and guests to hear the short concert, during the busy two-day weekend of activities from Sept. 16th to 17th, 2023.

For more information, you can contact the Department of Music at (573) 651-2141.