Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Jim Daughters, Dir. of Bands at SEMO Talks About Upcoming Events and Super Regional Competition in Indianapolis

By Mary Collier Mims
Published July 21, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT
Dr. Jim Daughters visited the KRCU Public Radio studios on Fri. July 21st, 2023 to talk about the many upcoming events planned this fall with the Southeast Missouri State University Bands.
John Moore
/
To say that Dr. Jim Daughters, Director of Bands at Southeast Missouri State University is busy, would be an understatement.

The SEMO Marching Band was chosen as one of two University Bands who were invited to perform as the exhibition band for the 'Bands of America' national competition in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium (home to the Indianapolis Colts) in October 2023.

To begin the SEMO Bands season and fundraising for the event, the Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra—made up of members from across Southeast Missouri—will be performing a special concert on Friday, August 4th, at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Auditorium at the River Campus.

All ticket proceeds will benefit the Southeast Marching Band as they travel to Bands of America Super Regionals in Indianapolis, IN.

Listen to Mary Mims' conversation with Dr. Jim Daughters, Director of Bands at SEMO on this edition of 'Exposition'.

music educationBands of America Super Regional Championship
Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
