Exposition: Final 2022 Season 'Tunes at Twilight' Guest, Logan Chapman Speaks About New Album and Upcoming Shows

*KRCU Public Radio spoke with the final guest of the 2022 'Tunes at Twilight' Season, Cape Girardeau native Logan Chapman. He performs at the Ivers Square Gazebo in Cape Girardeau, Fri. Sept. 9th, at 6:30 p.m.

Cape Girardeau native Logan Chapman is not only a one-of-a-kind musician, performer, and writer- he aims to add something a little different to music scenes all across the Midwest. Formerly part of the blues/punk rock trio Odd Moses, Chapman recently decided to take on a solo acoustic sound with the help of EXP Productions. With various influences from artists such as Chris Stapleton, John Mayer, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Ed Sheeran, Chapman brings an eclectic and overall enjoyable variety of both original and cover material to the table. With his recently released single and music video for “Solstice,” Chapman has plans for an EP by the end of the year and is hoping to bring a fresh sound to ears everywhere.

