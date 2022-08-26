© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
EXPOSITION.png
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: 'Tunes At Twilight' Guest, Miss Jenny and The Howdy Boys

Published August 26, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT
Band Photo: Miss Jenny & The Howdy Boys
Jen Haselhorst Photography
/
https://www.facebook.com/missjennymusic
Miss Jenny and The Howdy Boys

KRCU Public Radio spoke with Jenny Pape, of Miss Jenny & The Howdy Boys before their performance at 'Tunes At Twilight' on Fri. Aug. 26, 2022.

The goal of Miss Jenny and The Howdy Boys remains truly Midwestern - they just want everyone to have a good time.

That means shuffling beats, raucous guitars, and the wailing vocals of Jenny Pape (formerly Johnson).

Out of Carbondale,  Illinois, Miss Jenny leads the band on powerhouse vocals, acoustic guitar, and songwriting along with Pedal Steel player and songwriter, Dakota Holden. They write songs that move an audience to the front to either kick up their heels or grab the nearest slow-dancing partner.

Jenny has performed in other iterations with her music as the Jenny Johnson Band and as a solo artist.

Bass player, Nate Graham (Woodbox Gang, Whistle Pigs), electric guitar player, Kyle Triplett (The Bankesters), and drummer, Chad Shaffer (The Swamp Tigers, The Magnatones) bring along their skills as consummate performers.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
See stories by John Moore
Latest Episodes