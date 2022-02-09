Consumer Handbook: How to Choose a Tax Preparer

This week we’re talking about how to choose a tax preparer. This year, United States taxpayers must file their income tax forms before the April 18, 2022 deadline.

For many people, major life changes, business ownership, or simply a lack of knowledge about the ever-changing tax laws make finding a trustworthy tax preparer a good idea. That said, not all tax preparers have the same level of experience and training.

Here are our tips for finding someone you can trust with your finances and sensitive personal information. When it comes to choosing the right kind tax preparer for you personally, much will depend on the complexity of your tax situation. After you’ve decided what qualifications your tax preparer needs, the following tips will help you choose someone who is trustworthy and competent.

Review the tax preparer’s credentials. EAs, CPAs, and tax attorneys are all qualified to represent their clients to the IRS on all matters. Other preparers can help you with forms and basic matters, but cannot represent you in case of an audit. Don’t be afraid to ask about these or other qualifications before you hire someone.

Be wary of spectacular promises. If a tax preparer promises you larger refunds than the competition, this is a red flag. Many such tax preparers base their fees on the amount of your return and may be likely to use shady tax preparation tactics. In addition, it’s wise to avoid tax preparers who offer “refund anticipation loans” as you’ll probably lose a large percentage of your return to commission fees.

Get referrals from friends and family. One of the best ways to find a trustworthy tax preparer is to ask your loved ones for recommendations. Once you have a few options, check BBB.org, paying careful attention to other consumers’ reviews or complaint details. This will give you a clear view about what you can expect.