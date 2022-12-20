Vivek Malek Named Missouri's Next State Treasurer, In Tuesday's Appointment by Gov. Parson

Southeast Missouri residents will see a familiar name in the list of Gov. Parson's end-of-year appointments—and that position belongs to Missouri's next State Treasurer.

Vivek Malek— a practicing attorney and owner-operator of the Law Offices of Vivek Malek, and 2020 Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors appointee— will fill the vacancy created by the election of Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick to the Office of Missouri State Auditor.

The appointment came in a live press conference, held by Gov. Mike Parson on Tues. Dec. 20th, 2022, which was briefly preceded by an emergency preparedness announcement for the pending winter storm and extreme cold, making its way across the county.

According to Gov. Parson's Communications Office, on the announcement of his new role, Mr. Malek will resign his position on the Board of Governors at Southeast Missouri State University prior to his swearing-in as the new State Treasurer.

During the conference, Mr. Malek spoke about his new role.

"It is the honor of my life to be able to serve as the next State Treasurer of the State of Missouri, and I promise to give the job and the people of Missouri my all and best", said State Treasurer Designee Vivek Malek.

He continued to speak about the significance of his new role.

"I can attest that the American Dream is alive and well. Anyone who has forgotten need only realize his or her God-given potential. Only in this great land of freedom and liberty does it not matter who your parents are or what you ethnicity is in determining your success. I look forward to getting to work and doing my part to help achieve an even better future for all Missourians", Malek said.

Mr. Malek holds a Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctorate from Mahrishi Dayanand University in Rohtak, India. Additionally, he holds a Master of Business Administration from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and a Master of Laws from the University of Illinois College of Law in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois.

In 2015, Mr. Malek was recognized by the Missouri Senate and the Missouri House in 2007, for his service and contributions to Missouri communities.

He was also presented with the 'Minority Business Leader Award' by the St. Louis Business Journal in 2010, earned the 'Up and Coming Lawyers Award' by Missouri Lawyers Media in 2010; was recognized as the 'Top 30-Under-30' by Business Today magazine in 2007, among other awards and recognitions.

Mr. Malek established his legal practice, Law Offices of Vivek Malek, in 2011. He has been practicing law since 2000 and has practiced law in the State of Missouri since 2006. Mr. Malek works extensively on legal immigration litigation and business immigration consulting.

As 2022 winds down, a rolling list of appointments will likely be made by Gov. Parson's office.

Just last week, on Dec. 12th, another resident with Southeast Missouri ties— James Watkins, of Cape Girardeau— was appointed to the Seismic Safety Commission, along with three other various boards and commissions, and filled three county office vacancies.

On June 16th, Gov. Parson, announced two judicial appointments to the 31st Judicial Circuit.

Joshua B. Christensen, of Springfield, was appointed as Circuit Judge; and Kaiti Greenwade, of Willard, was named Associate Circuit Judge.