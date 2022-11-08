© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
7747905946_5707aa2cf2_k.jpg
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Live Missouri election results: 2022 Senate and Congressional Races, Statewide Amendments

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Heffernan
Published November 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST

Missouri's top contest is for U.S. Senate, with Republican Eric Schmitt facing Trudy Busch Valentine to fill the seat of outgoing GOP Sen. Roy Blunt.

Residents also are voting on eight congressional races and an amendment that would legalize recreational use of marijuana in the state.

Find live election results below. Results will begin updating after polls close.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Copyright 2022 St. Louis Public Radio. To see more, visit St. Louis Public Radio.

News
Brian Heffernan