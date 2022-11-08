Live Missouri election results: 2022 Senate and Congressional Races, Statewide Amendments

Missouri's top contest is for U.S. Senate, with Republican Eric Schmitt facing Trudy Busch Valentine to fill the seat of outgoing GOP Sen. Roy Blunt.

Residents also are voting on eight congressional races and an amendment that would legalize recreational use of marijuana in the state.

Find live election results below. Results will begin updating after polls close.

