In Missouri, participation in WIC benefits program fell more than nearly all other states

KCUR
Published October 10, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT

During the pandemic, participation in the federal program for low-income women and children dropped more steeply in Missouri than in all but one other state, a new report found. One cause might be Missouri's burdensome administrative system, which requires EBT cards to be physically swiped when loading benefits.

