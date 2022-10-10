The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.
In Missouri, participation in WIC benefits program fell more than nearly all other states
During the pandemic, participation in the federal program for low-income women and children dropped more steeply in Missouri than in all but one other state, a new report found. One cause might be Missouri's burdensome administrative system, which requires EBT cards to be physically swiped when loading benefits.
