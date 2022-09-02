© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
The Frequency Logo - SEMO Red.png
The Frequency
The Frequency is KRCU Public Radio’s paper-free periodical. Subscribers receive updates on new programming, local articles, upcoming events, and even opportunities to volunteer with us, right to their inbox. To find previous editions of The Frequency, click here.If you would like to sign up for The Frequency, click here.

KRCU Public Radio Will Hold 5th Annual 5KRCU Run/Walk On Oct. 22

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published September 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT
SAVE THE DATE! (Twitter Post) 2022.png

REGISTER ONLINE

On Oct. 22, don a spooky costume, because KRCU Public Radio is throwing a “Monster Mash Dash” for their 5th Annual 5KRCU! 

Participants can run competitively with professional timing provided by the Cape Road Runners, or they can walk for leisure in an effort to raise funds for southeast Missouri’s public radio station.

IMG_0162.JPG
Credit Katelyn Mary Skaggs
/
A 2019 5KRCU participant.

The race will begin and end at the KRCU Studios, located in the Serena Building on Southeast’s campus. A detailed map of the route can be found here. The “Monster Mash Dash” 5KRCU will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22. Registration will start at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m.

Those registered by our early-bird deadline of Friday, Oct. 7 are guaranteed a t-shirt that can be picked up on race day. The general race fee is $25, which will be raised to $30 after the EB deadline. Southeast students and children under the age of 17 can run for $15. You can register online here, or download a registration form here.

Thanks to our sponsors: Natural  Health Organic Foods, and Cape Family Medical Clinic.

Parking Map:

thumbnail_5krcu_event_parking__1_.jpg

Tags

News The Frequency
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods