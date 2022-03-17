© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
7747905946_5707aa2cf2_k.jpg
SB I-57 Closed In Both Directions Near Charleston After Multiple-Vehicle Incident and Fatalities

KRCU Public Radio | By John Moore
Published March 17, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT
Screenshot 2022-03-17 171827.png
Missouri State Highway Patrol - Troop E
/

A major multi-vehicle incident has caused the closures of a large section of I-57 Southbound in Southeast Missouri, near Charleston, MO.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeff Kinder, a vehicle pulled in front of traffic a little after 8 a.m. in dense fog.

That vehicle caused a chain reaction crash with multiple tractor trailers as well as a fire, near mile marker 13.4.

Several emergency vehicles and multiple agencies responded to the scene. Six people were confirmed dead.

At a little before 5 p.m. March 17th, I-57 was still closed in both directions from I-55 to the Illinois state line, and was expected to remain closed for several hours as crews clear the scene, and take injured passengers to local hospitals.

Missouri to Illinois river traffic is being re-routed to I-155 in Caruthersville, MO Route 74 in Cape Girardeau, I-255, I-64, I-70, I-270 in St. Louis and I-55 in Memphis, Tennessee.

This is a developing story.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is providing updates on the traveler information map.

