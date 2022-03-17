SB I-57 Closed In Both Directions Near Charleston After Multiple-Vehicle Incident and Fatalities

A major multi-vehicle incident has caused the closures of a large section of I-57 Southbound in Southeast Missouri, near Charleston, MO.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeff Kinder, a vehicle pulled in front of traffic a little after 8 a.m. in dense fog.

That vehicle caused a chain reaction crash with multiple tractor trailers as well as a fire, near mile marker 13.4.

Several emergency vehicles and multiple agencies responded to the scene. Six people were confirmed dead.

At a little before 5 p.m. March 17th, I-57 was still closed in both directions from I-55 to the Illinois state line, and was expected to remain closed for several hours as crews clear the scene, and take injured passengers to local hospitals.

Missouri to Illinois river traffic is being re-routed to I-155 in Caruthersville, MO Route 74 in Cape Girardeau, I-255, I-64, I-70, I-270 in St. Louis and I-55 in Memphis, Tennessee.

This is a developing story.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is providing updates on the traveler information map.

