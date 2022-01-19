© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Parson calls for tax cuts, raises for Missouri state employees and $400M for broadband expansion

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann,
Sarah Kellogg Jonathan Ahl
Published January 19, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST
Gov. Mike Parson gives the opening to the 2022 State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Gov. Mike Parson gives the opening to the 2022 State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

With state coffers full of federal pandemic relief funds, Gov. Mike Parson is pledging more than $2.1 billion in spending in areas ranging from infrastructure to higher education.

“The bottom line is, Missouri’s economy is strong,” Parson told lawmakers, his cabinet, and statewide elected officials Wednesday during his State of the State address. “With a historic budget surplus and federal dollars coming to our state, we want to build on our past momentum to capture even greater opportunities for the future of Missourians.”

In addition to the federal spending, which includes $400 million in broadband and $100 million in funding for roads and bridges, Parson also wants to cut the state’s income tax rate from 5.4% to 5.3%, and boost pay for state workers and teachers. The governor is also proposing setting aside 2.5% of last year’s general revenue into a rainy day fund. That would total $281 million next budget year. That’s also the rationale behind adding a one-time $500 million payment to the state employee pension fund.

Almost all of Parson’s asks will require the approval of the General Assembly. Though the GOP has large majorities in the state House and Senate, there are vocal anti-spending contingents in both chambers.

In a pre-recorded video, State Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, gave the Democratic response, urging lawmakers to find the common ground on issues like “education, health care, public safety and economic growth.”

“Too often, a majority of legislators have embraced ideas that cater to political extremes. That approach has come at the expense of our state and all of us,” she said. “I'd like to invite my colleagues and the governor to join me in passing common sense legislation. That's what a majority of Missourians expect, and it's what our constituents deserve.”

But Arthur promised the Democratic caucus would remain united against legislation that threatened voting rights or education funding.

This story will be updated.

Rachel Lippmann
Lippmann returned to her native St. Louis after spending two years covering state government in Lansing, Michigan. She earned her undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and followed (though not directly) in Maria Altman's footsteps in Springfield, also earning her graduate degree in public affairs reporting. She's also done reporting stints in Detroit, Michigan and Austin, Texas. Rachel likes to fill her free time with good books, good friends, good food, and good baseball.
Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg is a first year graduate student at the University of Missouri studying public affairs reporting. She spent her undergraduate days as a radio/television major and reported for KBIA. In addition to reporting shifts, Sarah also hosted KBIA’s weekly education show Exam, was an afternoon newscaster and worked on the True/False podcast. Growing up, Sarah listened to episodes of Wait Wait...Don’t Tell Me! with her parents during long car rides. It’s safe to say she was destined to end up in public radio.
Jonathan Ahl
Jonathan is the General Manager of Tri States Public radio. His duties include but are not limited to, managing all facets of the station, from programming to finances to operations. Jonathan grew up in the south suburbs of Chicago. He has a B.A in music theory and composition from WIU and a M.A in Public Affairs Reporting from The University of Illinois at Springfield. Jonathan began his journey in radio as a student worker at WIUM. While in school Jonathan needed a summer job on campus. He heard WIUM was hiring, and put his bid in. Jonathan was welcomed on the team and was very excited to be using his music degree. He had also always been interested in news and public radio. He soon learned he was a much better reporter than a musician and his career was born. While at WIUM, Jonathan hosted classical music, completed operations and production work, was a news reporter and anchor, and served as the stage manager for Rural Route 3. Jonathan then went to on to WIUS in Springfield where he was a news anchor and reporter covering the state legislature for Illinois Public Radio. After a brief stint in commercial radio and TV, Jonathan joined WCBU in Peoria, first in operations then as a news reporter and for the last ten years of his time there he served as the News Director. Jonathan’s last job before returning to Tri States Public Radio was as the News Director/ Co-Director of Content for Iowa Public Radio. During Jonathan’s off time he enjoys distance running, playing competitive Scrabble, rooting for Chicago Cubs, listening to all kinds of music and reading as much as he can. He lives in Macomb with his wife Anita and children Tommy and Lily.
