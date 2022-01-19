Parson calls for tax cuts, raises for Missouri state employees and $400M for broadband expansion

With state coffers full of federal pandemic relief funds, Gov. Mike Parson is pledging more than $2.1 billion in spending in areas ranging from infrastructure to higher education.

“The bottom line is, Missouri’s economy is strong,” Parson told lawmakers, his cabinet, and statewide elected officials Wednesday during his State of the State address. “With a historic budget surplus and federal dollars coming to our state, we want to build on our past momentum to capture even greater opportunities for the future of Missourians.”

In addition to the federal spending, which includes $400 million in broadband and $100 million in funding for roads and bridges, Parson also wants to cut the state’s income tax rate from 5.4% to 5.3%, and boost pay for state workers and teachers. The governor is also proposing setting aside 2.5% of last year’s general revenue into a rainy day fund. That would total $281 million next budget year. That’s also the rationale behind adding a one-time $500 million payment to the state employee pension fund.

Almost all of Parson’s asks will require the approval of the General Assembly. Though the GOP has large majorities in the state House and Senate, there are vocal anti-spending contingents in both chambers.

In a pre-recorded video, State Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, gave the Democratic response, urging lawmakers to find the common ground on issues like “education, health care, public safety and economic growth.”

“Too often, a majority of legislators have embraced ideas that cater to political extremes. That approach has come at the expense of our state and all of us,” she said. “I'd like to invite my colleagues and the governor to join me in passing common sense legislation. That's what a majority of Missourians expect, and it's what our constituents deserve.”

But Arthur promised the Democratic caucus would remain united against legislation that threatened voting rights or education funding.

