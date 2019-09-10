KRCU Public Radio Will Hold 4th Annual 5KRCU Run/Walk On Oct. 16

REGISTER ONLINE

On Oct. 16, don a spooky costume, because KRCU Public Radio is throwing a “Monster Mash Dash” for their 4th Annual 5KRCU!

Participants can run competitively with professional timing provided by the Cape Road Runners, or they can walk for leisure in an effort to raise funds for southeast Missouri’s public radio station.

Credit Katelyn Mary Skaggs A 2019 5KRCU participant.

The race will begin and end at the KRCU Studios, located in the Serena Building on Southeast’s campus. A detailed map of the route can be found here. The “Monster Mash Dash” 5KRCU will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16. Registration will start at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m.

Those registered by our early-bird deadline of Friday, Oct. 1 are guaranteed a t-shirt that can be picked up on race day. The general race fee is $25, which will be raised to $30 after the EB deadline. Southeast students and children under the age of 17 can run for $10, which will be raised to $15 if registered after the EB deadline. You can register online here, or download a registration form here.

Thanks to our sponsors: Natural Health Organic Foods, Planet Fitness and Cape Family Medical Clinic.

