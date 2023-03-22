© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Local News

UPDATE: SEMO Sesquicentennial (150th) Birthday Party Moves to the University Center

KRCU Public Radio
Published March 22, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT
Rob Foote
Giving Day signs across SEMO campus in february 2023

A Facebook page announced the change in plans for the Sesquicentennial (150th) Celebration on Wednesday morning, but the campus remains festive for the historic occasion.

A brief ceremony and activities fair will be held inside the University Center at the corner of Normal Avenue and Normal Avenue. Southeast Missouri State University will also be offering a large Birthday Cake and Treats; giveaways while they last; activities, music and games to mark the event.

Events will also be streamed on the University's Facebook and Instagram accounts for those unable to attend. Find more info here.

