Missing Person Case in Cape Girardeau County Leads To Homicide Investigation

Jessi Wilfong, a 20-year-old woman from Cape Girardeau County, was reported missing by her mother on May 25th. This caused the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's office to begin an investigation into the whereabouts of the woman.

The investigators moved forward with the investigation gaining evidence and other information. This led them to execute a search warrant that led them to a secondary search warrant into a barn structure close to the residence of the original search warrant on June 18th. There in the barn structure were the remains of Jessi Wilfong. On June 20th an autopsy determined that the cause of death was a homicide.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting office has filed charges against Teresa L. Baumgartner with the charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony investigation. Cape Girardeau County Sherriff's Office stated "The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated against one or more individuals"

Updates to come as this is a developing story.

