Poplar Bluff High School Theater Gets Renovation After 22 Years

At Poplar Bluff, the theater program goes back to the 1920s. But in 2000, a theater was built for the High School district. And now, the Kay Porter theater is getting an interior renovation.

Named after the late Kay Porter, a community member who invested in the community and schools of Poplar Bluff, including the 2.3 million dollar construction of the Theater. After she passed away in 2005, Porter left 1 million dollars to the Poplar Bluff High School Drama Club.

Poplar Bluff R-1 Superintendent, Dr. Scott Dill, says that the million-dollar fund left behind by Porter will be used to fix up and improve the theater named after her. He also said he was grateful to finally be able to start this project.

“So we have been able to use that fund in tandem, I believe with local funds, to take on this project. It was a project that the time was finally right, and so we elected to move forward with it now on our Board, and we’re very thankful that they were gracious enough to throw their support behind this”

The renovations include upgrading the lights, audio, and visuals to a modern standard so that the students will have the best possible facility. The equipment involved comes from HD Media of Cape Girardeau. The renovations are expected to be finished by the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year