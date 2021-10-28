Consumer Handbook: When To Hire A Career Coach

If you want to make a change in your professional life, hiring a career coach can help you clarify your goals and identify any obstacles in the way. They can also give you valuable insights and specific steps to help you get where you want to be. But, finding the ideal career coach in a sea of more and less qualified ones can be challenging.

If you are unhappy in your current job, just starting out on your career path, or wanting to change your career altogether, you may be a good candidate for coaching, advises Indeed.com. That being said, you must be willing to put in the work and make changes. If you aren’t sure you’re ready to make major changes, the benefits you get from coaching will be limited, and hiring a coach might not be worth it.

Not every coach you meet will be a good fit for you personally. It helps immensely if you already know what your needs and pain points are. Are you having trouble landing your dream job? Maybe you already hired a professional resume writer, but you find job interviews challenging. Are you thinking about a total career change? Do you already know where you want to work and in what position? Or are you simply stuck in a professional rut and not sure how to get out of it? Get clear on your answers before you consult with a coach. That way, you’ll be able to tell if their experience and skill set aligns with your personal needs and goals.

Ask for referrals. One of the best ways to find a good career coach is to ask someone in your personal or professional network for recommendations. If someone you know had success using a career coach, ask them about their experience and get the coach’s contact information.

Consider whether the coach has either direct work experience in the industry or position you are pursuing or has worked with other clients in similar areas successfully. Next, find out if the coach tends to take a flexible or structured approach and decide which works best for your circumstances and personality.