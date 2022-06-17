The Cape Girardeau Public Library Celebrates Centennial

In 2022, the Cape Girardeau Public Library turned 100 years old. To celebrate a full century since it first opened, the public library hosted a Centennial Open House. The open house took place on June 15, the same day it opened in 1922.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon and lasting until 7 p.m., the Centennial celebration started off with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. During the celebration, the library offered light refreshments, activities for children, special displays, self-guided tours, and presentations.

Katie Earnhart is the director of the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Earnhart explained that a 100-year planning committee was put together to determine how they would celebrate the event. She also said that while it’s a different part of Cape Girardeau, the library works with multiple people to assist those as necessary.

“So we are technically a completely separate entity from the city, but we do have a wonderful partnership. We’ve partnered with the Parks and Rec Department for a couple of our programs. It just kind of depends on what we need and what’s going on. And also what the city needs from us. We try to partner in any way we can.”

From 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., presentations were given, with opening remarks from Earnhart. Presenters included State Librarian, Robin Westphal; Cape Girardeau Mayor, Stacy Kinder; and President of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees, Stacy Lane.

Westphal honored the library for spending a hundred years attempting to help people.

“A hundred-year anniversary really of any institution is something that should be celebrated. But it’s more of a celebration because a library has strived and succeeded to improve the lives of the citizens of Cape Girardeau every single day that it’s been opened.”

The presentations ended with closing remarks from Earnhart, as well as the reveal of a miniaturized scale model of the Cape Girardeau Public Library, built and donated by Gerald Fortner. The model will be on display at the library going forward.