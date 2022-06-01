© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRCU Local Newscasts
Going Public
Local business leaders, politicians, experts and scientists.All are fair game on KRCU's Going Public.Join us for interviews and features that matter to you on KRCU's Going Public.

Wear Orange Weekend to be Held in Cape Girardeau June 3-5, 2022

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published June 1, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT
Leslie Washington.jpg
Dan Woods
/
Leslie Washington

We spoke with Leslie Washington about "Wear Orange Weekend" that will be held in Cape Girardeau June 3-5, 2022.

Leslie is a three time gun violence survivor and member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense. She works to spread awareness of gun violence and shares her personal story.

The Wear Orange event will be held form 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3 at Peace Park in Cape Girardeau. For more information, text READY or ORANGE to 64433.

KRCU Local Newscasts
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods
Related Content