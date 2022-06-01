Wear Orange Weekend to be Held in Cape Girardeau June 3-5, 2022

We spoke with Leslie Washington about "Wear Orange Weekend" that will be held in Cape Girardeau June 3-5, 2022.

Leslie is a three time gun violence survivor and member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense. She works to spread awareness of gun violence and shares her personal story.

The Wear Orange event will be held form 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3 at Peace Park in Cape Girardeau. For more information, text READY or ORANGE to 64433.