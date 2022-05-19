© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
CODEFI Invites 21 Community Entrepreneurs From Across U.S. For Rural Innovation Network Summit

KRCU Public Radio | By Josh Seabaugh
Published May 19, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT
Codefi-CORI Summit.jpeg
Josh Seabaugh
/
Dr. James Stapleton, Chris Carnell, and Brēyana Ray hosting the Summit. In this photo, Dr. Stapleton and Carnell were just asked for a piece of advice, and Stapleton joked he didn't like giving advice

On May 18th, entrepreneurs from all over the country gathered at the Marquette Hotel building in Cape Girardeau. Codefi and Cape Chamber hosted the Center On Rural Innovation Network Summit, or CORI—a national digital economic development organization, which includes 21 rural communities from across the country.

Called a "Fireside Chat", it was hosted by Codefi co-founders Dr. James Stapleton and Chris Carnell. The two businessmen were asked questions by Director of the Rural Innovation Network, Brēyana Ray, as well as from the audience. Questions included the origins of Codefi, challenges they faced when developing Codefi in Southeast Missouri, and what they look for when they build out their team.

Stapleton is a seasoned entrepreneur who, thanks to Codefi, has had a hand in supporting the launch of over 50 startup companies that have raised of 40 million dollars in equity investments and created over 250 jobs. According to Stapleton, the most important thing to growing a business and solving problems is the entrepreneur spirit.

"When you just keep digging, and growing, and trying to solve problems and figure out the other problems that need to be solved, that entrepreneurial spirit can't really be replaced by anything that I think is more helpful."

Brēyana Ray took part in the Fireside Chat as the Director of CORI. Launched in 2019, CORI has grown to included 21 rural communities. Ray says of the roughly 9 communities Rural Innovation started with, Codefi was one of them.

"The Rural Innovation Network started with 9 communities. Codefi was one of those. They were receiving some grant assistance and help, and applying for, at the what was an I-6 Grant, which would bring funds to communities to do the work they are currently doing."

CORI was founded by former Google Executive, Matt Dunne. Dunne introduced Ray before she spoke. After the Fireside Chat, attendants were offered to visit on the 1st floor of the Marquette Hotel to convene with others. The summit included sessions centered on entrepreneurship, the future of work, data and asset mapping, community spotlighting and more. Local businesses would also benefit from the summit, as event organizers aimed to localize as much of the economic impact as possible.

Dunne Introducing Ray
1 of 3  — Dunne Introducing Ray.jpeg
Ray discusses Codefi and COFI.jpeg
2 of 3  — Ray discusses Codefi and COFI.jpeg
Stapleton and Carnell Introductions.jpeg
3 of 3  — Stapleton and Carnell Introductions.jpeg

Josh Seabaugh
Josh Seabaugh has been at Southeast since 2018. While journalism was his second major, he's found his home is truly in this field. He is a part of 'Redhawk Rhythm', Southeast's a capella group. During his downtime, he watches shows or plays games with his girlfriend, who has been his biggest supporter.
