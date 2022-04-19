© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
KRCU Local Newscasts

MO Attorneys: Make Your End-of-Life Care Wishes Known

KRCU Public Radio | By Lily Bohlke,
Josh Seabaugh
Published April 19, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT
April 16th was National Health Care Decisions Day, and groups in Missouri urged residents to make a plan for their end-of-life care in case they are not able to express their wishes.

Some 120,000 Missourians age 65 and older live with Alzheimer's disease, the most common cause of dementia in older adults.

John Grimm, president of the Missouri Bar, said having an advance directive -- a written statement of medical-care preferences -- can prevent family members or other loved ones from having to guess what you might want.

"It can be a difficult decision, and it can be tough to think about these things," Grimm acknowledged. "But it's important to think these things through and to make your end-of-life care wishes known."

Grimm added the Missouri Bar has free forms on its website to help folks get their wishes down on paper, including a Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care and Health Care Directive, and a HIPAA Privacy Authorization form, with or without instructions. Residents can also request the forms by mail if it is more convenient.

Grimm added the forms are simple. He noted it is important to read through and consider all the options carefully, pick a health care proxy, and decide what responsibilities you want that person to have.

"These forms can talk about their wishes regarding organ donation, their wishes regarding life-prolonging procedures and those sorts of things," Grimm outlined. "And it's not easy, but it is very important, and it can really be helpful to family members down the road."

As the Alzheimer's and dementia rates among older Americans grow, experts on end-of-life care emphasized advance directives are far less common than they should be. An analysis by the Alzheimer's Association estimated by 2060, nearly 14 million Americans will have Alzheimer's or dementia, compared with about five million in 2014.

Lily Bohlke
Originally from just outside Boston, Lily Bohlke is formerly from 2020Talks, a show tracking politics and elections, that started prior to the 2020 Iowa caucuses at KHOI in Ames. She's also a past intern for the Iowa Center for Public Affairs Journalism.
Josh Seabaugh
Josh Seabaugh has been at Southeast since 2018. While journalism was his second major, he's found his home is truly in this field. He is a part of 'Redhawk Rhythm', Southeast's a capella group. During his downtime, he watches shows or plays games with his girlfriend, who has been his biggest supporter.
