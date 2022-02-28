MO Dentist: Regular Visits for Kids Key to Keeping Cavities Away

During National Children's Dental Health Month, Missouri dentists are urging families to make sure they are maximizing their kids' oral health.

Experts from United Healthcare say in addition to brushing your teeth twice a day and flossing every day, it is important to focus on gum health. A recent study shows gum disease is associated with increased risk of complications from COVID-19.

Dr. Jeff Dalin, at Dalin Dental Associates in Creve Coeur, said regular dental checkups are crucial to make sure problems do not worsen.

"Coming in for routine cleanings, exams, fluoride treatments, sealants, these are all preventive things that can be done," Dalin outlined. "We'd like to see kids graduating high school with not one filling in their mouth, and it can be done."

Other tips include considering upgrading your toothbrush to an electric one, or evaluating the need for a mouth guard a night to prevent grinding and clenching your teeth.

A survey by the American Dental Association found 70% of dentists have seen an increase in grinding and clenching among patients, often associated with stress.

Dalin explained stress can impact dental health in a variety of ways. In addition to grinding and clenching, it can bring headaches, sore muscles or locking or clicking of the jaw. He pointed out stress can also reduce saliva, one of the body's natural defenses against cavities.

"The stress of what we're living through is tough," Dalin acknowledged. "And when people are stressed, things take place in their mouths that can cause problems."

Dalin noted while in the early months of the pandemic, people put off coming to the dentist, it is important to make sure you are going back, especially for patients in more rural areas who may live far away from the nearest dental provider.

"I know we're in a pandemic. That makes it a little tough and scary to get out and go into a dental office," Dalin emphasized. "But rest assured that dental offices are the safest place to be right now. We've got great protocols in place that make it safe for all of our patients, make it safe for our staff, and ourselves."