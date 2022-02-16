Park Hills Glass Bottle Factory Set To Close in Late March

Piramal Glass is a glass bottle manufacturing company with facilities in the United States, Sri Lanka, and India. In the United States, there are only 3 operations. A corporate office and a decoration operation in New Jersey, and a manufacturing operation in Park Hills, Missouri. However, manufacturing in Park Hills will soon be coming to a close.

Owners of the factory have been changed multiple times over the last eight years, and in doing so, have made the shifts drop more each time. Originally, there were roughly 650 employees, but now only 240 remain.

Over 200 employees will be laid off, but they will be receiving a proper thank you. According to Park Hills City Administrator, Mark McFarland, not only will workers be getting a reward for their hard work, but they will also be given the opportunity to find other jobs so they aren’t completely on their own looking for the next opportunity.

“We’ve met with some of the employees out there. There’s going to be a nice severance package for the employees. They’re going to do a job fair for the employees, where they’re going to have many different corporations coming in, interviewing their workers and trying to find them other jobs. Either in the area or close enough to drive to”.

The glass factory will be closing on March 31st. While nothing is currently in place, McFarland says there are many interested in buying the building after glass manufacturing stops.

It is up to the owner of the company whether they sell it, and their plans won’t be known until the end of the year.