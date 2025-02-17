Experts Share Tips on Beating Missouri's Winter Blues

Some Missourians love winter for its cozy charm and seasonal activities, while others get the serious blues, officially known as seasonal affective disorder.

The condition is linked to winter's cold temperatures and reduced hours of sunlight. It can cause low mood, difficulty concentrating, and even more frequent mental health struggles. One recent study found that 40% of Americans feel down at this time of year.

Bailey Pyle, director of the Be Well Initiative at Burrell Behavioral Health in Branson, said getting in as much daylight as possible can help, but it does not necessarily mean spending more time outdoors.

"Maybe it means you're reading your favorite book by an open window and getting some filtered sunlight that way," Pyle suggested. "We can eat hearty and nutritious foods that can help sustain and fulfill that energy needs that oftentimes vitamin D gives us from the sun."

Pyle noted not all winter depression is classified as a seasonal affective disorder, as milder cases of seasonal depression are common. She also emphasized the importance of staying connected with trusted friends and family.

Research consistently shows social connections are key to a person's well-being.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer and executive vice president of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, pointed out how important the interactions can be.

"When people are socially isolated, it does have a significant impact, not only on your emotional and mental well-being but also on your physical health," Randall emphasized. "It's well documented. People who have strong social connections actually live longer."

Mental health experts recommend 30 to 60 minutes of morning sunlight or bright light therapy, which benefits about 60% of people who experience seasonal affective disorder. Randall also noted telehealth counseling services are covered by most insurance providers.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.