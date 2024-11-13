© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever-changing landscape of health news.

To Your Health: Gratitude

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published November 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM CST
In his 1963 Thanksgiving proclamation, President John F. Kennedy said, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”

Research shows that gratitude is a quality we should not only celebrate on the fourth Thursday of November but also cultivate all year long. Two psychologists, Dr. Emmons and Dr. McCullough, did a study on gratitude in which one group of participants wrote about things they were grateful for that had occurred during the week. A second group wrote about daily irritations or things that had displeased them. After 10 weeks, those who wrote about gratitude were more optimistic and felt better about their lives. They also exercised more and had fewer visits to physicians than those who focused on sources of aggravation.

To get into the gratitude habit, for the next two weeks, “To Your Health” will focus on things to be thankful for, including the health benefits of social support and how hobbies help us achieve “flow.”

Resources:
http://greatergood.berkeley.edu/expandinggratitude

https://www.krcu.org/post/your-health-gratitude-good-you#stream/0
Health & Science
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs