To Your Health: Swimmer's Ear

In the summer, many of us try to find a way to be in or near the water. Kids are taking swimming lessons and going to pool parties. Families spend weeks at the beach. Unfortunately, we can bring home an unfortunate souvenir from these outings: swimmer's ear.

Swimmer's ear, also known as otitis externa, is an infection in the outer ear canal, which runs from your eardrum to the outside of your head. It's often brought on by water that remains in your ear, creating a moist environment that aids the growth of bacteria. According to the Mayo Clinic, putting fingers, cotton swabs or other objects in your ears also can lead to swimmer's ear by damaging the thin layer of skin lining your ear canal.

Symptoms include muffled hearing, itching, pain, especially when the earlobe is pulled, and drainage from the ear. You should seek medical attention as soon as you suspect swimmer's ear because Johns Hopkins Medicine reports that without treatment, you can experience hearing loss, bone and cartilage damage, and infection spreading to nearby tissues, including cranial nerves. Swimmer's ear differs from a middle ear infection, which occurs behind the ear drum, but healthcare providers will check for both. Depending on the diagnosis, they may provide antibiotics in both oral and ear drop form, as well as ear drops to reduce swelling.

The best prevention for swimmer's ear is to dry your ears after being in the water. Use a towel or even a hair dryer on a low, cool setting. Check with your doctor before using ear drying drops, because according to the CDC, they aren’t recommended for people who have ear tubes or ear drum issues.

