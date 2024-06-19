To Your Health: Walking

A 2022 study in the journal Sports Medicine found if people went for a short walk after eating, their blood sugar levels rose and fell more gradually, and their insulin levels were more stable.

Keeping blood sugars from spiking is good for the body as large spikes and fast falls can raise the risk for diabetes and heart disease. Researchers found that walking for just 2-5 minutes after a meal made this impact.

However, while 2-5 minutes is better than none, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking. This could be broken up into ten-minute intervals throughout the week. Some people feel like running is better exercise than walking, but you’ll burn the same amount of calories if you run a mile or walk a mile…it will just take you longer if you’re walking.

Walking has mental health benefits as well, lowering symptoms of depression and anxiety. Overall, research has found that low-intensity aerobic exercise was best at increasing positive moods, resulting in people feeling enthusiastic and alert.

