Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

MO loses $1.35 billion annually due to child care issues

KRCU Public Radio | By Farah Siddiqi
Published October 2, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT
Many of Missouri's working parents have limited and often unaffordable access to quality child care, resulting in "childcare deserts," according to the 2023 Annie E. Casey Kids Count Data Book.

Among Missouri parents surveyed, 30% reported they have limited their working hours or stopped altogether because of unreliable child care.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce said child care issues pose a $1.35 billion hit to the state economy every year.

Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri, said in addition to higher operating costs for food, rent, and utilities, it is difficult for child care providers to pay their staff livable wages, despite getting some federal help.

"There are great and significant investments happening, and we still have a lot of work to do," Phillips explained. "Because two years, three years of federal relief money doesn't fix 40-plus years of fragmentation."

Childcare Aware found the median wage for child care educators in Missouri has increased to $17.50 an hour this year, up from just over $10 in 2017.

Missouri ranks 28th overall for child well-being, according to the most recent Kids Count data. The report showed "child care deserts" have almost doubled since before the pandemic. Inaccessible -- and often unaffordable -- child care pushes parents to the financial breaking point.

Tracy Greever-Rice, Kids Count program director for the Missouri Family and Community Trust, said many areas need good short-term and long-term solutions.

"Attentiveness to these issues will make a big difference," Greever-Rice contended. "And prevention is not just good for individuals, but also more efficient and less expensive of a way to do public policy."

On average, Missourians pay $8,900 a year for center-based care for a toddler, which equates to around 22% of a single mother's income, and 7% for a married couple.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.

Health & Science
Farah Siddiqi
Born and raised in Canada to an early Pakistani immigrant family, Farah Siddiqi was naturally drawn to the larger purpose of making connections and communicating for public reform. She moved to America in 2000 spending most of her time in California and Massachusetts. She has also had the opportunity to live abroad and travel to over 20 countries.
See stories by Farah Siddiqi