To Your Health: National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day

According to the National Institute on Aging, Nearly half of people living with HIV in the United States are age 50 and older. Many of them were diagnosed with HIV in their younger years. However, thousands of older people get HIV every year.

Hello, I’m Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs at Southeast Missouri State University. September 18 is National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day. This day brings attention to issues related to HIV among older Americans, including new infections among older adults. The campaign’s goal is to raise awareness of HIV, address stigma and other barriers to care, and encourage older adults to get tested and know their status. Learning more about HIV risks can help you stay healthy.

Once the chance of accidental pregnancy has passed, heterosexual older adults may stop using condoms when starting new relationships. However, anyone at any age can be infected with HIV or another sexually transmitted infection. Even though it may be hard to do, everyone should ask a new partner about their sexual history and whether they have ever shared needles. Signs of HIV/AIDS can be mistaken for the aches and pains of normal aging, so it is important to get tested if you are at risk.

There is no cure for HIV. But if you acquire the virus, there are drugs that help suppress the level of HIV in the body and prevent its spread to other people. It is important to start treatment as soon as possible after diagnosis.

Resources:

https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/hiv-aids-and-older-adults