To Your Health: Healthy Aging Month

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published September 6, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT

A friend recently posted a picture of an old clock radio with the caption: “if you owned one of these, you can no longer afford to skip the warm up.” Yeah, Gen Xers like me are gradually recognizing we might be aging.

September is healthy aging month. Aging does not necessarily mean slowing down. In fact, the CDC’s "Still Going Strong" campaign empowers older adults to take simple steps that will help them age without injury while continuing activities they enjoy. The Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion reminds us that physical activity can help older adults prevent both chronic disease and fall-related injuries. In addition, maintaining a healthy diet and engaging in preventive care are important. Fellow Gen Xers, schedule those colonoscopies! And ladies, we need mammograms until we’re at least 75!

Baby boomers may be noticing they are aging out of suggested screenings. However, Harvard Health points out guidelines are only general recommendations, and individual differences matter. For example, if a colonoscopy found abnormalities in an otherwise healthy 72-year-old, repeat testing after age 75 may be recommended. If having a test will provide significant peace of mind, it may be reasonable to have a test even after the recommended end age.

Health & Science
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
