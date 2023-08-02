To Your Health: National Immunization Awareness Month

The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency declaration ended on May 11, 2023. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention want to remind parents of the vital need to protect their children against all serious vaccine-preventable diseases. Many children still need to catch up on vaccinations that were skipped or delayed during the pandemic.

The New York Times reports that the number of administered doses of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccines dropped 15.7 percent among children under age 2, and an alarming 60 percent among those aged 2 to 6 during the spring of 2021, compared with the same period in previous years. Doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine and the HPV vaccine experienced similar declines. The Missouri Immunization Coalition advises that if a child misses a shot, there is no need to start over. Talk with your healthcare provider about the best way to catch up on immunizations.

However, vaccines are not just for children. Adults also need to keep up with their immunization schedule, and those who became parents and grandparents during the pandemic should make sure they receive the TDap to protect their new infants from whooping cough.

