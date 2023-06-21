To Your Health: Drug Interactions

If a specialist gives you a new prescription, your pharmacist checks to make sure it doesn’t interact with other prescription medications you are already taking. However, warnings are not provided for any other over the counter medications or dietary supplements you may be taking.

Hello, I’m Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs at Southeast Missouri State University. These medicines and supplements may interact in harmful ways. Some supplements can decrease the effects of medicines, while others can increase the effects, including unwanted side effects, of medicines.

For example, according to the Food and Drug Administration, drugs for HIV/AIDS, heart disease, depression, treatments for organ transplants, and birth control pills are less effective when taken with St. John’s wort, an herbal supplement. While prescription CBD has been used to reduce seizures, commercial CBD products can contain ingredients that increase seizure activity.

The Mayo Clinic reports that about one-half of adults in the United States say they have used one or more supplements in the past 30 days. Almost 70% of older adults use them. But only about 25% of people who take herbal supplements tell their health care providers.

The National Institutes of Health suggest that when you visit your health care providers, bring a written list of everything you take, how often you take them, and the doses you take.

