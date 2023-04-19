© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Health & Science
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever changing landscape of health news.Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.

To Your Health: CBD Products

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published April 19, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT
pasted_image_0.png

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear about cannabis? Most people might think of the “high” effect the marijuana plant has on people. However, there is a compound in the cannabis plant that has many health benefits and it has been booming on the market recently. It is called Cannabidiol, or CBD for short.

The psychoactive ingredient in the cannabis plant is called THC. THC produces a high feeling, increased appetite, and memory impairment. Unlike THC, CBD has been shown to have a number of therapeutic benefits on diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and chronic pain. According to the FDA, CBD can also reduce the effects of epilepsy. Currently, it is an ingredient in the pharmaceutical drug Epidiolex which lessens the frequency of seizures. CBD can be taken over the counter in a variety of forms including topical creams and tinctures, such as drops or sprays.

You might be wondering what someone who takes CBD feels like. In order to understand this it’s important to understand what the Endocannabinoid system in our bodies is. According to researchers Perry Fine and Mark Rosenfield from the National Center for Biotechnology Information, this system is responsible for helping the body maintain homeostasis. THC binds to CB1 receptors and produces a high, but CBD actually can suppress the effects of THC. In other words, CBD helps to keep your body stable. Thus, there is no “feeling” like a high when using CBD products, just a general feeling of well being.

Resources:
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3820295/
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-drug-comprised-active-ingredient-derived-marijuana-treat-rare-severe-forms.
https://www.verywellhealth.com/what-is-the-endocannabinoid-system-4171855

Content for this segment was created by Ashton Funk as part of her internship in health communication.

Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
