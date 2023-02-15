© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
tyh_thumbnail_logo.png
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever changing landscape of health news.Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.

To Your Health: Is Being Married Good For You?

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST
rings-961701_960_720.jpg

When a newly married couple smiles, everyone knows why. When a ten-year married couple smiles, everyone wonders why.

Despite all the jokes about miserable marriages, research suggests that people who are married are happier and healthier. But, are these people happier and healthier because they are married?

On the Harvard Health Blog, Dr. Robert H. Shmerling reports there are four prominent theories about this. First, people in happy marriages may be healthier because they have lower levels of cortisol, the stress hormone that impairs immune function. Next, behavior may improve when you are married. You are less likely to take risks and more likely to visit the doctor regularly. This is particularly true for married men who are more likely to have a spouse encourage them to take care of their health. Third, better social support is linked to better mental health and, as an article in the Psychological Bulletin points out, marriage is the central relationship to provide social support. Finally, there’s the possibility married people could have had better health before getting married.

One thing is for sure though: just being married does not automatically provide health benefits. People in stressful, unhappy marriages may be worse off than a single person who has supportive, caring friends, family, and loved ones.

Resources:
https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/the-health-advantages-of-marriage-2016113010667
https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2016-06/uoea-mci060616.php
https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/02/marriage-benefits-men-financial-health-sex-divorce-caveat/
http://pni.osumc.edu/KG%20Publications%20(pdf)/142.pdf

Tags
Health & Science To Your Health
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Related Content