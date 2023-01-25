To Your Health: Telehealth and Mental Health

While telehealth has been around since the late 1950s and early 1960s when a closed-circuit television link was established between the Nebraska Psychiatric Institute and Norfolk State Hospital for psychiatric consultations, its absolute integration remained low in the United States until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Now, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America reports online therapy, also known as telemental health, is a growing field. A therapist or counselor provides psychological counseling and support over the internet through email, video conferencing, online chat, or a phone call.

Telemental Health has many benefits, such as convenience, timeliness, and accessibility. Some clinicians who work with clients who have certain issues, such as hoarding, also appreciate being able to look into the clients’ living conditions during their video chat. However, there are some drawbacks, including the risk of technology failure, security and confidentiality concerns, and the fact that the therapy relationship dynamic may be influenced.

However, if you have been considering going to counseling, but haven’t been able to make it work with your schedule, or are worried about being seen at the therapist’s office, consider telemental health.

