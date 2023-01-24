NOAA Issues Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisories Ahead of Storm System In Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories were issued by the National Weather Service in Paducah late Tuesday afternoon, as affected counties shifted in the latest forecast.

Missouri Gov. Parson also issued an executive order activating the Missouri National Guard to assist local authorities in responding to severe winter weather that is forecasted to begin across Missouri this evening.

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect from 6 PM Tuesday evening to Noon Wednesday. Heavy wet snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Amounts may vary sharply over a short distance. The weather impact is expected in southern Illinois, north of a Carbondale to Mt Carmel line, and in southeast Missouri, northwest of a Poplar Bluff to Jackson line.

Winds are expected to gust between 25 to 35 mph, which could stress power lines and cause scattered power outages and tree damage, and slick travel in the morning hours.

According to predictions from the National Weather Service around 6 p.m. Tuesday, most snowfall will end across Missouri by 8 a.m. and across southern Illinois by 11 a.m. on Wednesday.