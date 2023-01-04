To Your Health: Holiday Pounds Can Have Lasting Effects

Did you know that on average, Americans gain a little over a pound in the week following Christmas? Would it make you feel better if I told you so do Germans and the Japanese? Misery loves company. And fudge.

The New England Journal of Medicine published a study in September that found Americans aren’t the only ones who put on weight during celebratory times. But, a report in Nutrition Review suggests that pounds Americans gain can have long lasting effects: weight gain during the holiday season may be an important contributor to the rising prevalence of obesity.

But how do we take the weight back off? Or prevent it from getting there in the first place? Dr. Michael Dansinger from Tufts University School of Medicine suggests weighing yourself twice a week to keep on track. Dr. Tim Church, as obesity expert advises trying to get at least fifteen minutes of exercise each day. Dieticians suggest that rather than trying to say no to all holiday treats, just indulge in the ones you love the most. Try taking three bites of a dessert instead of denying yourself or polishing off the whole serving. Because the most weight gain happens in the week following Christmas, make sure that you don’t keep a lot of party leftovers to nosh on.

And, if your favorite pants are still a little tight after the new year, don’t take drastic measures with a fad diet. Cathy Nonas, a researcher at the New York Obesity Research Center advises simply substituting one 300-calorie meal for a usual meal, so you can cut as many as 500 calories a day—and lose 1 pound in a week.

