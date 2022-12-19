Don't Neglect Heart Attack Warning Signs Over the Holidays

The American Heart Association is drawing attention this holiday season to a startling study conclusion: More people have fatal heart attacks on Dec. 25, followed by Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, than any other time of the year.

The study, in the Heart Association journal Circulation, pointed to disruptions in people's routines and the added stress the holidays can bring as possible contributing factors.

Dr. Peter Panagos, professor of emergency medicine and neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, said regarding holiday stress, it can be a matter of degree.

"We know that chronic stress is a risk factor for increased cardiovascular disease over time, and certain increased stress -- you know, sudden increases of stress hormones in the blood -- can lead to high blood pressure," Panagos explained. "They can trigger cardiac events, if you're predisposed for them to begin with."

The Heart Association encourages people to try to manage their stress, eat and drink in moderation, continue healthy exercise and sleep habits, and take their prescribed medications, especially blood pressure meds. And it stressed the importance of responding quickly to warning signs by calling 911.

Panagos noted chest pain is the most common, but jaw or arm pain, shortness of breath, and unexplained sweating, nausea or vomiting should also not be ignored.

Panagos cautioned people against prioritizing holiday gatherings over seeking care if they are experiencing concerning symptoms. He added do not hesitate to seek hospital emergency care because of news reports about emergency departments being overwhelmed with cases of flu, COVID and RSV.

"There are certain conditions such as heart attack, stroke and major trauma, that if you arrive to the emergency department, no matter how busy we are, we are going to prioritize those symptoms and complaints," Panagos stressed. "If you need quick and efficient, timely medical care, you're going to get that, no matter how busy we are."

Panagos pointed out an ambulance is the recommended means of transportation to the emergency department.

"Our paramedics and EMTs are extremely well-trained for recognizing signs and symptoms of heart attack and stroke," Panagos emphasized. "Often, they will call ahead and give us some advance warning, so we can be prepared when someone arrives who may be having a heart attack."

He added minutes can make a crucial difference, and observed people who arrive by ambulance often receive care more quickly than those who arrive at a hospital by car and go to the main entrance.

