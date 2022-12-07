© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Health & Science
tyh_thumbnail_logo.png
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever changing landscape of health news.Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.

To Your Health: Grief at the Holidays

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published December 7, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST
The first Thanksgiving after my father passed away, we started hosting the feast at our house. I made a cranberry compote recipe I found in Better Homes and Gardens. I was feeling especially proud of making it from scratch as it gelled together when tears came to my eyes. Dad would have preferred the cranberries you slide out of the can and slice. The year of “firsts” following the loss of a loved one can be particularly challenging. And it’s common to have a swell of grief around the holidays.

Amy Morin, a licensed clinical social worker, provided several strategies in Psychology Today to help people who are grieving during the holidays.

First, trust that grief is part of healing. While it might be tempting to pretend the holidays don’t exist this year, avoiding the pain prolongs the anguish. Next, set healthy boundaries. You don’t have to say yes to every invitation. You can also focus on what you can control. You can’t control the Christmas music playing in a waiting room, but you could choose to shop online this year to avoid the music at the mall. Just remember that life goes on for other people and it's OK that they're happy to celebrate this year.

Plan ahead for how to handle what you may fear will be your pitfalls this season. Create new traditions by finding a way to honor your loved one and doing something kind for others. Keep in mind that it is normal and healthy to experience a wide range of emotions. However, don’t be afraid to ask for help if you recognize any of these warning signs listed by Harvard Health: increased use of alcohol or tobacco, significant weight loss or gain, continual trouble sleeping, or suicidal thoughts.

Resources:
https://hospicecommunitycare.org/grief-in-the-year-of-firsts/
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/what-mentally-strong-people-dont-do/201512/how-deal-grief-during-the-holidays

Grief takes no holiday. (2002). Harvard Women’s Health Watch,10(4), 1.

Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
