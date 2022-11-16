© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
tyh_thumbnail_logo.png
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever changing landscape of health news.Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.

To Your Health: Thankful for the Health Benefits of Pets

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published November 16, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST
1200px-hug_in_lisbon__10580535916_.jpg

Recent studies published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, suggest that dog ownership is linked to a 21% reduction in the risk of death for people with heart disease. Those studies complement a body of literature linking dogs to good health, which is something all pet owners can be thankful for.

While the studies focused specifically on the benefits of dog ownership which included physical activity from taking the dog outside and the oxytocin, or “cuddle hormone” released when interacting with a dog, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention point out that any pet can help manage loneliness and depression by giving us companionship.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychology states that “children raised with pets show many benefits. Developing positive feelings about pets can contribute to a child's self-esteem and self-confidence. Positive relationships with pets can aid in the development of trusting relationships with others. A good relationship with a pet can also help in developing non-verbal communication, compassion, and empathy.” The American Academy of Pediatrics found ???????children who have a dog during the first year of life are reported to be healthier and have fewer respiratory infections than children without contact to these animals. Exposure to pet dander could prime babies’ still-developing immune systems so they are better able to fend off common allergens and bugs.

Resources:
https://www.krcu.org/post/dog-people-live-longer-why#stream/0
https://www.krcu.org/post/national-puppy-day-and-health-benefits-pets#stream/0
https://www.cdc.gov/healthypets/health-benefits/index.html
http://www.aacap.org/AACAP/Families_and_Youth/Facts_for_Families/FFF-Guide/Pets-And-Children-075.aspx
https://www.aap.org/en-us/about-the-aap/aap-press-room/pages/Children-With-Early-Contact-With-Dogs-and-Cats-Are-Healthier.aspx

Tags
Health & Science To Your Health
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Related Content