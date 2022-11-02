© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Health & Science
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever changing landscape of health news.Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.

Gratitude is Good For You: A Month of "To Your Health" Giving Thanks

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published November 2, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT
thank-you-515514_960_720.jpg

In his 1963 Thanksgiving proclamation, President John F. Kennedy said, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”

Research shows that gratitude should be something we cultivate all year long rather than a quality we only celebrate on the fourth Thursday of November. To get into that habit, this month, “To Your Health” will focus each week on something to be thankful for.

Two psychologists, Dr. Emmons and Dr. McCullough, did a study on gratitude in which one group of participants wrote about things they were grateful for that had occurred during the week. A second group wrote about daily irritations or things that had displeased them. After 10 weeks, those who wrote about gratitude were more optimistic and felt better about their lives. They also exercised more and had fewer visits to physicians than those who focused on sources of aggravation.

Our list of things to be grateful for this month includes the health benefits of social support, how pets improve our lives, and  the hobbies help us achieve “flow”. Tune in each week in November to find out more.

Resources:
http://greatergood.berkeley.edu/expandinggratitude
https://www.krcu.org/post/your-health-gratitude-good-you#stream/0

Health & Science To Your Health
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
