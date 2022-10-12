© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Health & Science
tyh_thumbnail_logo.png
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever changing landscape of health news.Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.

To Your Health: Energy Drinks

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published October 12, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
energy drinks.jpg
flickr user Matteo Paciotti (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
/

Fall break has arrived at Southeast Missouri State University. Students may have just taken their finals for 8-week classes or completed mid-terms for full semester courses. Some may have pulled all-nighters with the aid of energy drinks. But is this a harmless part of college life?

Consuming energy drinks does come with some risks. In 2017, a South Carolina student died from a caffeine-induced cardiac event after chugging an energy drink that had been preceded by a Mountain Dew and coffee.

Harvard School of Public Health reports that many energy drinks pack about 200 mg of caffeine, the amount in two cups of brewed coffee. In addition to caffeine, a typical energy drink may contain carbonated water, as much or more sugar than soda, and herbs or substances that are associated with mental alertness and performance.

The CDC warns that energy drinks can cause dehydration, heart complications, anxiety, and insomnia. In addition, long-term consumption can lead to weight gain and dental decay. While the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Sports Medicine say youth should forgo these products entirely, a report found that more than 40 percent of American teens surveyed had consumed an energy drink within the past three months.

An article in The Atlantic pointed out that the popularity of energy drinks is due to a variety of factors, including excellent marketing and the lack of warnings. Drugs with caffeine require warning labels, but dietary supplements don’t. So No-Doz, a caffeine tablet, requires labeling about its dangers but an energy drink does not.

Health & Science
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
