© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
tyh_thumbnail_logo.png
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever changing landscape of health news.Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.

To Your Health: Omicron subvariants

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published July 27, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT
omicron_ba.5.jpeg

The New York Times recently described COVID as having “a Darwinian quality. As variants emerge, they compete with one another to become dominant. The most contagious variants tend to win the competition because they can spread more quickly. It’s survival of the fittest.”

Hello, I’m Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs at Southeast Missouri State University. I recently joined the millions of people around the world who have had COVID-19. I don’t know if I was infected with the BA.5 Omicron subvariant, which is the one currently linked to the surge in cases, but I do know that despite being vaccinated and boosted, I was pretty miserable for almost a week.

The Omicron subvariants appear to be more contagious but not more severe, especially in people who have been vaccinated and boosted according to the CDC. This means the number of people in the hospital may go up because there are more people infected, but the percentage of people getting really sick remains the same.

After living with the virus for almost two and half years, the onset of BA.5 reminds us that there is a middle ground between allowing COVID to dominate daily life and pretending that the pandemic is over. That said, get vaccinated and boosted, get a second booster if you are over 50, and consider masking up in crowds. When there is a high level of community transmission, the virus will mutate. We don’t know which variant could emerge next as the fittest or how contagious and severe it will be. We have the tools now so we don’t need to all stay home again, but trying to reduce the number of cases still matters in the long term.

Resources:

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/21/briefing/ba5-covid-surge-paxlovid.html

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/omicron-variant.html?s_cid=11734:omnicron%20variant:sem.ga:p:RG:GM:gen:PTN:FY22

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/what-is-ba5-variant-why-does-it-seem-be-reinfecting-so-many-people-with-covid-19-2022-07-13/

https://www.krcu.org/health-science/2021-07-14/to-your-health-covid-variants

Health & Science
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs