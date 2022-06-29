© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Health & Science
To Your Health
Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.

To Your Health: Firework Safety

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published June 29, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT
fireworks-file1.jpg

John Adams wrote his wife, Abigail that July 4th “ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more."

Independence Day is almost here and many of us will be celebrating it in a style that would make John Adams proud. However, this is also the time of year that the National Council on Fireworks Safety reminds the public of the safe and responsible use of consumer fireworks.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 230 people on average go the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.

To prevent burns and other injuries the Cleveland clinic advises:

  • don’t ignite fireworks while holding them
  • don’t lean over fireworks while lighting the fuse
  • don’t attempt to relight fireworks that don’t go off
  • keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby and soak fireworks with water when they are done burning
  • don’t allow children to handle fireworks

Sparklers are often considered a “safe” firework for children, but sparklers can burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees!
Or, take the advice of the National Fire Protection Association and avoid the use of consumer fireworks. Instead, enjoy displays conducted by trained professionals.

Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
