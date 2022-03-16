© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Health & Science
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever changing landscape of health news.Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.Local support for To Your Health comes from Fresh Healthy Cafe in Cape Girardeau -- located inside St. Francis Medical Center. Online ordering is at freshsaintfrancis.com

To Your Health: New COVID Safety Guidelines

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published March 16, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT
In the 1984 movie, Starman, Jeff Bridges plays an alien who has taken human form and is learning by observing. After narrowly avoiding a car accident, he explains to his frightened passenger, “I watched you very carefully. Red light stop, green light go, yellow light go very fast.”

Hello, I’m Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs at Southeast Missouri State University. Some may feel that the public is interpreting the CDC’s new COVID level guidelines similarly to Starman.

On February 25, the CDC updated its framework to monitor the level of COVID-19 in communities. Dr. Michelle Walensky, CDC director stated that the new framework moves beyond just looking at cases and test positivity to evaluating factors that reflect the severity of disease, including hospitalizations and hospital capacity, and helps to determine whether the level of COVID 19 and severe disease are low, medium, or high in a community.

You can go to the CDC website and look at your county to determine whether your community is in the green, yellow, or red zone and adapt your COVID precautions to protect yourself and others accordingly. If your community is in the yellow zone and you are at high risk for severe disease, you should wear a mask indoors and take other precautions. If you’re in the red zone, everyone should wear a mask indoors in public.

We were able to reach this new milestone because of increased vaccination rates. Vaccination is the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID. If you have not yet received your vaccination or booster, please, “go very fast” to get one.

Resources:

Health & Science
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
