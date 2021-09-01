© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
tyh_thumbnail_logo.png
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever changing landscape of health news.Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.Local support for To Your Health comes from Fresh Healthy Cafe in Cape Girardeau -- located inside St. Francis Medical Center. Online ordering is at freshsaintfrancis.com

To Your Health: Blood Shortages and Antibody Testing

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published September 1, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT
800px-blood_donation__test_tubes_.jpg

On June 15, 2020 the American Red Cross began testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

An antibody test screens for antibodies in your blood, which are formed when fighting an infection, like COVID-19. An antibody test assesses whether your immune system has responded to the infection, not if the virus is currently present. Positive antibody test results do not confirm infection or immunity; just potential prior exposure to the virus. Donors who test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may have the unique opportunity to help patients fighting the disease. Please note the Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness. Individuals who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should not present to donate until they are symptom-free for 14 days and feeling well and healthy.

Blood donations are more necessary than ever during the current COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the number of blood donations dramatically declined due to the implementation of social distancing and the cancellation of blood drives. Blood donors are urged to give now to ensure blood products are readily available for patients.The results of your antibody test will be available by logging in to your Blood Donor account or on the blood donor app about 7 to 10 days after your donation. 

Resources:
https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/covid-19-antibody-testing.html
https://news.llu.edu/patient-care/why-giving-blood-necessary-during-pandemic
https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

 

Tags

Health & ScienceTo Your Health
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Related Content