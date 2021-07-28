© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Health & Science
To Your Health
Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.

To Your Health: Breastfeeding and Health Equity

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published July 28, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT
baby-breast-breastfeeding-care.jpg

The U.S. has some of the highest maternal and infant death rates out of all developed countries, and these numbers are even higher for black women and infants. What can we do to address such a disturbing fact.

There is one thing we can do to help reduce the gap in health equity early on, and that is take breastfeeding seriously.

Despite the recommendation for infants to breastfeed exclusively for their first 6 months, the CDC reports only 26% of American infants meet the criteria. There are several reasons for this low percentage. First, many parents aren’t receiving support from their doctors. Pediatricians may not have the most accurate infant feeding information because they only receive an average of 3 hours of breastfeeding education per year in medical school, according to an article in Pediatrics. Next, a 2019 article in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report pointed out that black parents are less likely to receive breastfeeding support and are more likely to be given formula regardless of their intent to breastfeed. Finally, the same article reports returning to work as one of the most common reasons for early weaning. Even though breastmilk is the cheapest baby food, breastfeeding may be considered a privilege in the U.S.

Solutions include requiring more breastfeeding education, reducing biases, and advocating for paid family leave for the health of our mamas and babies.

Resources:
https://www.cdc.gov/breastfeeding/data/reportcard.htm
https://www.who.int/health-topics/breastfeeding#tab=tab_2

Beauregard, J. L., Hamner, H. C., Chen, J., Avila-Rodriguez, W., Elam-Evans, L. D., & Perrine, C. G. (2019). Racial Disparities in Breastfeeding Initiation and Duration Among U.S. Infants Born in 2015. MMWR. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, 68(34), 745–748. https://doi.org/10.15585/mmwr.mm6834a3

Meek, J. Y. (2017). Pediatrician Competency in Breastfeeding Support Has Room for Improvement. Pediatrics, 140(4). https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.2017-2509

Thakrar, A. P., Forrest, A. D., Maltenfort, M. G., & Forrest, C. B. (2018). Child Mortality In The US And 19 OECD Comparator Nations: A 50-Year Time-Trend Analysis. Health Affairs, 37(1), 140–149. https://doi.org/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.0767

Content for this segment was created by Laura S. as part of a project for SC301: Foundations of Health Communication, taught by Dr. Clubbs. Laura is working toward her degree in Healthcare Management at Southeast.

 

Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
