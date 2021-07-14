© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Health & Science
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever changing landscape of health news.Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.Local support for To Your Health comes from Fresh Healthy Cafe in Cape Girardeau -- located inside St. Francis Medical Center. Online ordering is at freshsaintfrancis.com

To Your Health: COVID Variants

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published July 14, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT
mutant-creature-184.jpg

Could you or someone you know have created a monster? A monster, mutant...variant of COVID-19? Unvaccinated people lead to person to person transmission of the virus. Every time the virus replicates, there is an opportunity for mutation. Right now, the mutation known as the delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID in the United States.

The Public Health Communications Collaborative reports that the delta variant is more contagious and spreads more easily than the original COVID-19 virus. People infected with the delta variant are more likely to need hospitalization than those infected with earlier strains of the virus. COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective in preventing people from catching and spreading the virus, including the delta variant, but it is critical that you are fully vaccinated in order to be protected.

While the World Health Organization continues to recommend that everyone wear masks because a large portion of the world remains unvaccinated, in the United States, the CDC urges localized policies. Communities with low vaccination rates are at higher risk for continued infections. These higher risk levels may require safety measures like masking and social distancing. If you are enjoying being able to see people’s faces and feel more back to pre-pandemic normal, it would be terrible for a monster mutant to ruin it. Get vaccinated and urge others to get vaccinated. If you have any concerns, talk with your healthcare provider.

Resources:
• https://www.unbiasedscipod.com/
• https://publichealthcollaborative.org/faq/
• https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019 gclid=Cj0KCQjwxJqHBhC4ARIsAChq4aurhJ4YKrsXSxmgR1NFxv_xNWIUxBIjE1SfUe6_BKGFrbPrCfMoIy8aAm6dEALw_wcB

• https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/variant.html

 

 

Tags

Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
