With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever changing landscape of health news.Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.Local support for To Your Health comes from Fresh Healthy Cafe in Cape Girardeau -- located inside St. Francis Medical Center. Online ordering is at freshsaintfrancis.com

To Your Health: Varicose Veins

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published June 23, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT
As the temperature goes up, the issue of varicose veins may become more noticeable, if only because they are on display when people wear shorts or swimwear. However, varicose veins don’t only affect the legs.

According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, varicose veins are a common condition caused by weak or damaged vein walls and valves. Varicose veins may form whenever blood pressure increases inside your veins. They can happen anywhere in the body. Hemorrhoids are a type of varicose vein in the rectum. Varicoceles are varicose veins that develop in the testicles. The esophagus, stomach, and liver are other locations for varicose veins.

Veins have one-way valves inside them that open and close to keep blood flowing toward the heart. However, weakened or damaged valves or walls in the veins can cause blood to pool and even flow backwards. This reflux can result in the veins growing larger and becoming distorted, resulting in varicose veins. Sometimes, this just causes a cosmetic issue; however, some people with varicose veins experience swelling, aching, a feeling of heaviness, or itching.

Once varicose veins are diagnosed after medical examination and often ultrasound, the first step is self-care, such as elevating your legs or not standing for long periods of time, followed by compression stockings. If those methods don’t work or the veins are more severe, your doctor may perform a procedure to close and/or remove the veins.

Resources:
https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health-topics/varicose-veins 

