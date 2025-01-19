© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Discover Nature
Every week there are new marvels to look for in the outdoors, and Discover Nature highlights these attractions. The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Josh Hartwig brings us the stories of river otters, luna moths, red buds, and other actors as they take center stage in nature’s theater.You can hear Discover Nature, Mondays at 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.Local support for Discover Nature is provided by Laurel Adkisson - American Family Insurance Agent - Cape Girardeau, MO.

Discover Nature: The Bald Eagle

KRCU Public Radio | By Josh Hartwig
Published January 19, 2025 at 11:13 AM CST
Missouri Department of Conservation
American Bald Eagle Catching a Fish

In the early 1970s, America’s bald eagles were headed for extinction, and had become an endangered species. Although extinction is a natural process, the worldwide rate of extinctions has increased alarmingly due to human activities. 

For example, the bald eagle’s problems were caused by destruction of its habitat (lakes, rivers, and marshes), disturbance of its nests (often large and can be 13 feet deep and 8 feet across), pesticide and lead contamination of its prey (fish or carrion), and illegal hunting and trapping.

While extinction is forever, endangered means there is still hope to pull a species back from the brink. Congress banned the most harmful pesticides in the early 1970s, strict protective laws were enforced, critical eagle habitat was identified and protected, and eagles were reintroduced to areas where they had once flourished.

In 2007, they were removed from the federal list of threatened and endangered species -- their recovery aided by the help and support of public and private landowners. Today, both the breeding range and the population size of bald eagles are expanding.

Eagles generally mate for life (reaching maturity around age 4 or 5), but if one of the pair disappears or dies, the survivor finds another mate, with courtship including special calls and flight displays.

More information about bald eagles in Missouri can be found online at missouriconservationorg.
Tags
Education discover nature
Josh Hartwig
Josh Hartwig is the host of Discover Nature and a media specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation.
See stories by Josh Hartwig
Related Content
  • Education
    Discover Nature: The Sounds of Winter
    Josh Hartwig
    Grab your coat, scarf and gloves and get outside to take in the true sounds of the season. We often think of winter as a quiet time in nature. Chilling winds suppress any desire to wander outside, but the sounds of winter are waiting to be heard -- if you choose to brave the cold.
  • Education
    Discover Nature: The Best Winter Coat
    Josh Hartwig
    When winter winds chill us to the bone, we bundle up in sweaters, down vests and fleece parkas. Wild animals, on the other hand, must endure the cold.A mammal’s fur and its thick layers of fat provide insulation that conserves body heat.